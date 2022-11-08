Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $10.83

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Nikola has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nikola by 33.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 418,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
