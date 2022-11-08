Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $45.38

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

