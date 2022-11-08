Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946,806 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 15,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.