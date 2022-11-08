BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,366 shares during the period. BRP Group makes up about 3.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BRP Group worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

