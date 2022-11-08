Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.