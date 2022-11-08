Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BRKR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.28. 1,144,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

