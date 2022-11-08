Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.
Bruker Stock Performance
BRKR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.28. 1,144,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
About Bruker
Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).
