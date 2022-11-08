BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $18,966.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

