BTS Chain (BTSC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $26,969.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

