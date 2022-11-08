Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $57.91

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.91, but opened at $61.01. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 19,860 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 7.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.