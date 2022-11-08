Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $57.91

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.91, but opened at $61.01. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 19,860 shares.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

