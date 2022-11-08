BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

BWXT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

