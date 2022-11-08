Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

