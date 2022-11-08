Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,196,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,828,000. Finally, Value Monitoring Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $60.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.