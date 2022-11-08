Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,458. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

