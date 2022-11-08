Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

