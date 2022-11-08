Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

