Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

DE opened at $398.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.56.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.