Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,203 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $14,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

