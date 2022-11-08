Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.