Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $33.80.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
