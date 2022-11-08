Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CCJ traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 124,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,659. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

