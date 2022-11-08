Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97. 5,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,412,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Canaan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canaan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.