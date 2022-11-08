Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97. 5,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,412,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
