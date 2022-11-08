Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target to C$2.75

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Loop Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday.
Loop Energy Stock Performance
Loop Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Loop Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
Loop Energy Company Profile
Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
