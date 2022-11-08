Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.21 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

