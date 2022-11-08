Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target to $4.00

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.