Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to C$8.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDIMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $221.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

