Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) vs. Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 5 4 0 2.44 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.84%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Jefferson Security Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.53 billion 2.26 $5.11 billion $5.48 8.44 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.38 5.69

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 24.18% 15.82% 0.79% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Rating)

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

