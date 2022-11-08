Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $117.88 Million Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Cannae Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,758,642 shares during the quarter. Paysafe comprises about 5.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Paysafe worth $117,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,364,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

