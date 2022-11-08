Cannell & Co. Buys 285 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $289.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.