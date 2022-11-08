Cannell & Co. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 6.5 %

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.