Cannell & Co. Decreases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $828.41 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $746.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

