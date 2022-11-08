Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $18.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

