Cannell & Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Pure Cycle worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 0.7 %

PCYO stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Pure Cycle Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

