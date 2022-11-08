Cannell & Co. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE BEP opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

