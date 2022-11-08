Cannell & Co. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.17. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

