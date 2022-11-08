Cannell & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

