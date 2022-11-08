Cannell & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

