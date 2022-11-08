Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.