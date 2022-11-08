Cannell & Co. Sells 68,925 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,925 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 75.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

