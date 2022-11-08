Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.