CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

MTBCP stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

