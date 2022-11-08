CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %
MTBCP stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
CareCloud Company Profile
