CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. CareDx has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 314,136 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

