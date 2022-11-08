CareMax (CMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.10. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CareMax by 76.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CareMax by 282.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 711,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

