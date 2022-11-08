Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 11,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

