Cartesi 1-Day Volume Tops $16.49 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Cartesi token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $85.15 million and $16.49 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,169,333 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

