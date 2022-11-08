Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Univest Sec from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Univest Sec’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 65.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 1,031,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,725. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

