Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.61 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

