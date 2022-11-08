Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

