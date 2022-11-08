Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

