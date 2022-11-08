Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

