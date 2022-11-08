Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 17.34 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

In other news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $7,686 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

