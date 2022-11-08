Celo Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Celo has a market capitalization of $270.66 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.
Celo Profile
Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Celo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.
